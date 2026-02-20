Vote for BJP to make Assam flood-free, drive out infiltrators: Shah

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to the people of Assam to re-elect the BJP, promising that the government would work to make the state flood-free and drive out infiltrators.

Addressing a gathering after launching the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme from Nathanpur, a village on the Bangladesh border in southern Assam’s Barak Valley, Shah said the BJP-led Central government was committed to ensuring that every border village is developed on par with other villages in the country

He added that the government aimed to prevent migration from border areas and stop infiltrators from entering through the borders.

“The Congress kept the border open and infiltrators continued to come. They grabbed the jobs of the youth, occupied village lands and attempted to change the demographic pattern,” Shah said.

He further claimed that after the BJP came to power ten years ago, it focused on stopping infiltration during the first five years and reclaiming land under illegal occupation in the next five years.

“We have secured and developed Assam. Vote us to power and we will drive out the infiltrators who entered Assam during Congress rule, and work to make the state flood-free,” Shah said.

He had made a similar commitment on the issue of floods ahead of the 2021 elections.