Ahmedabad Diary | Pilot 3rd Rajasthan leader to steer Gujarat unit

With Gujarat local body polls approaching, the Congress high command is weighing a bold organisational shake-up centred on Sachin Pilot. Sources indicate that Pilot is being considered to take charge of the Gujarat Congress, replacing the current leadership to inject electoral momentum. The move reflects Delhi’s strategy to deploy a young, high-visibility face to revive a faltering state unit and counter the BJP’s entrenched machinery. If finalised, Pilot would become the third Rajasthan heavyweight to steer Gujarat affairs, signalling a high-stakes experiment to reset narrative, and reposition Congress as a competitive force.

Ex-AAP leader claims expose revolt plot

Explosive factional rift rocks Gujarat AAP as former farmer face Raju Karpada alleges deep hostility between party MLA Gopal Italia and state president Isudan Gadhvi. Karpada claims Italia fumed when Gadhvi was elevated, allegedly urging workers to burn effigies and stage protests. The charge suggests open sabotage, not silent dissent. Buzz within ranks, he says, is that Gadhvi is fully aware yet the cold war persists. The revelations paint a party battling ego clashes, fractured command and distrust, raising questions over unity, credibility and grassroots morale ahead of crucial political battles in Gujarat as polls loom large and intensify tensions.