Bihar-born UK minister applauds state's development

PATNA: The United Kingdom (UK)’s minister for AI and Online Safety, Kanishka Narayan, on Saturday, applauded Bihar’s growth and asserted that the state is now moving towards the future of technology.
Narayan who was born in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, also met JD (U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha at his residence in Patna.
He discussed Bihar's development and future cooperation in the field of AI with him.
He stressed that the UK-India digital relationship was based on mutual understanding and shared strategic priorities, highlighting the parallel approach being adopted by both countries in the regulation and responsible use of AI.
Speaking earlier at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Narayan called for deeper technological cooperation with India and cited sharing ethical values and developmental goals as the foundation of a strong bilateral partnership.
He described the summit as “very impactful” and highlighted its value in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Narayan said that it was a matter of great pleasure for him to return to Bihar after more than 20 years.
He appreciated the progress made in the state and said that Bihar was now moving towards the future of technology.
"It is really great to come to Bihar as I was born here. I have come back here after more than 20 years. We can see that a lot of progress has been made here. Bihar is taking the future of technology forward," he told the media before leaving for Muzaffarpur.
Narayan got his initial education at Prabhat Tara School in Muzaffarpur and went to the UK after his parents shifted there.
“I was only 12 when our family settled in UK,” he said, while referring to his roots in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. His family resided near Chhata Chowk, in the heart of Muzaffarpur town. Recalling his childhood days, Narayan said, “How can I forget Litchi of Muzaffarpur, which is now exported to several countries. But I will miss tasting it as it’s too early.”
Later, Jha told media persons that everything had become global now and Bihar was trying to keep pace with all these things regarding technology. “We have a huge cooperation. We are doing well in every sector in the country and the world. The situation has improved in Bihar now. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has set up a platform here, and you can fly as high as you want now,” he added.
He said that AI technology could be used in health, agriculture, and services. He said that Bihar’s economy remained fundamentally agriculture-based, exuding confidence that in the times to come, Bihar would not lag behind any other state.