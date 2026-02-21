Bihar-born UK minister applauds state's development

PATNA: The United Kingdom (UK)’s minister for AI and Online Safety, Kanishka Narayan, on Saturday, applauded Bihar’s growth and asserted that the state is now moving towards the future of technology.

Narayan who was born in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, also met JD (U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha at his residence in Patna.

He discussed Bihar's development and future cooperation in the field of AI with him.

He stressed that the UK-India digital relationship was based on mutual understanding and shared strategic priorities, highlighting the parallel approach being adopted by both countries in the regulation and responsible use of AI.

Speaking earlier at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Narayan called for deeper technological cooperation with India and cited sharing ethical values and developmental goals as the foundation of a strong bilateral partnership.

He described the summit as “very impactful” and highlighted its value in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Narayan said that it was a matter of great pleasure for him to return to Bihar after more than 20 years.

He appreciated the progress made in the state and said that Bihar was now moving towards the future of technology.