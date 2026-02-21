BJP MLA’s supporters allegedly assault education director in Dehradun; teachers threaten board exam boycott

DEHRADUN: Chaos erupted at the Directorate of Elementary Education in Dehradun on Saturday after supporters of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ allegedly assaulted the Director, Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, in his own office.

The incident, caught on camera, has sparked a massive state-wide protest by teachers and administrative staff, threatening to derail upcoming board examinations.

According to eyewitnesses and viral video footage, the MLA’s supporters engaged in a heated argument with Naudiyal, which quickly escalated into a physical scuffle involving chair-flinging and manhandling.

The dispute traces back to a demand to rename a local government school after a land donor, Padam Singh Rawat.

Speaking from the hospital, a visibly shaken Naudiyal explained the technicality that triggered the violence. "MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ arrived with his supporters demanding an immediate name change. I clearly stated that renaming a government institution falls under the jurisdiction of the state government, not the Directorate. This explanation was met with aggression," Naudiyal told the media.

As news of the physical assault spread, the atmosphere at the Directorate turned volatile.

Outraged employees reportedly retaliated by locking the MLA inside an office room. However, the situation escalated further when the legislator’s supporters allegedly broke down the door to "rescue" him.