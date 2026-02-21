BJP MLA’s supporters allegedly assault education director in Dehradun; teachers threaten board exam boycott

DEHRADUN: Chaos erupted at the Directorate of Elementary Education in Dehradun on Saturday after supporters of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ allegedly assaulted the Director, Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, in his own office.
The incident, caught on camera, has sparked a massive state-wide protest by teachers and administrative staff, threatening to derail upcoming board examinations.
According to eyewitnesses and viral video footage, the MLA’s supporters engaged in a heated argument with Naudiyal, which quickly escalated into a physical scuffle involving chair-flinging and manhandling.
The dispute traces back to a demand to rename a local government school after a land donor, Padam Singh Rawat.
Speaking from the hospital, a visibly shaken Naudiyal explained the technicality that triggered the violence. "MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ arrived with his supporters demanding an immediate name change. I clearly stated that renaming a government institution falls under the jurisdiction of the state government, not the Directorate. This explanation was met with aggression," Naudiyal told the media.
As news of the physical assault spread, the atmosphere at the Directorate turned volatile.
Outraged employees reportedly retaliated by locking the MLA inside an office room. However, the situation escalated further when the legislator’s supporters allegedly broke down the door to "rescue" him.
Following the fracas, Naudiyal was rushed to the Government District Hospital in Dehradun for treatment. Heavy police deployment was ordered at the Directorate to prevent further clashes between the two factions. The incident has sent shockwaves through the educational fraternity.
The Uttarakhand Officers, Personnel, and Teachers Federation has condemned the "anarchy" within a government office.
Deepak Joshi, President of the Federation, issued a stern warning to the administration. "It is utterly disgraceful to enter a government office and assault high-ranking officials. We demand immediate legal action against the perpetrators. If the safety of senior officials cannot be guaranteed, how can ordinary staff feel secure?" Joshi remarked.
The timing of the incident is particularly critical as teachers have now threatened to withdraw their services from the upcoming board examinations.
A strike has already been declared by the Directorate’s staff, bringing administrative work to a standstill.
The opposition has been quick to seize the moment, labeling the incident as a textbook case of "misuse of power" by the ruling party.
While the police have initiated an investigation and are collecting video evidence, no arrests have been made at the time of filing this report.
Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Garima Mahra Dasauni slammed BJP MLA Umesh Sharma 'Kau' for allegedly assaulting the Education Director with "history-sheeters."
Terming it a "direct attack on administration," she said the incident "shatters democratic values." Dasauni added that law and order has "completely collapsed" under BJP rule, warning that such violence severely "demoralizes the entire state machinery."
As the standoff continues, the state government faces the daunting task of pacifying the agitated teaching community to ensure that the academic calendar remains undisturbed.