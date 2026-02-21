Calcutta HC cancels leaves of judges to ensure timely SIR in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Saturday cancelled leaves of all district judges, additional district judges across the state and judges of the CBI special court till 9 March. Judges who are on leave have also been asked to join work, according to a notification issued by the Registrar (Judicial Service).

According to sources, the leaves of district judges, additional district judges and CBI special court judges have been cancelled after the SC directives to solve the issues related to the ‘logical discrepancies’ before the decisive post-SIR rolls in the state are released.

The decision to cancel leaves of the judges was taken in the meeting today so that the judicial process in connection with ongoing cases against MPs and MLAs, POCSO cases and other serious matters are not affected.

No judicial officers can take leaves besides on emergency health grounds, according to sources. They have also been asked not leave stations till March 9.

The apex court on Friday cited the “trust deficit” between the ECI and the West Bengal government to direct that serving and retired judicial officers be deployed to decide issues relating to “logical discrepancies” before the final post-SIR rolls are released.