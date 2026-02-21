CAT steps in, MES workers win 9-year-old dress allowance battle

NEW DELHI: For nearly nine years of legal fight, Military Engineer Services (MES) workers, the civilian backbone of the Indian Army, in Uttarakhand were denied a modest dress allowance the Centre had promised them. It took five ignored representations, three Central Administrative Tribunal judgments, two court orders and finally a contempt petition against top officials to make the defence ministry pay their legal due.

The workers had been seeking dress allowance of `5,000 per annum due since July 1, 2017. They stated that it was government-notified entitlement, applicable to central government employees following the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations. Anand Singh Negi, a MES employee from Clement Town of Dehradun, had filed an appeal before the CAT. The MES employee unions also filed applications before the tribunal.

What was most alarming for the CAT in the case was the bureaucratic silence that preceded the court fight. “The applicants have preferred representations dated 04.09.2022 and 12.08.2023 and reminders dated 04.09.2024, 18.09.2024 and 20.09.2024.

However, the same are pending consideration by the respondents for final decision,” the tribunal observed.