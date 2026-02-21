Committed to reopening Attari, Fazilka borders for trade with Central Asia: SAD president Sukhbir
CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that if SAD forms the government in 2027 in the State, it would ensure reopening of the Attari and Fazilka borders for trade with all Central Asian countries.
"It will also create a special industrial zone in the border belt," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.
Addressing a massive rally at Attari as a part of the ongoing Punjab Bachao movement launched by the party along with senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike, Badal said, "Business in the border belt has suffered immensely due to the closure, once elected to power, we will ensure both the Attari and Fazilka borders are opened for export of fruit and vegetables besides other commodities to Central Asian countries."
"This export will go a long way in making Amritsar a hub for international trade and benefit the entire region,’’ he said.
Asserting that establishing industry in the border belt was a pressing need, especially after the migration of industry to hill States due to concessions provided, Badal said, “The SAD is committed to establishing a special industrial zone in the border belt and will extend a financial package for the same to incentivise the industry to invest in this zone. This will rejuvenate the entire economy of the area.”
Meanwhile, Badal appealed to Punjabis to stop experimentation and support their own regional party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, in the 2027 Assembly elections.
"SAD is committed to the welfare of Punjab. All Delhi-based parties, be it the Congress, AAP, or the BJP, have no concern for the State. Their only interest is to annex power. This is the reason development occurs only under SAD tenure and stops thereafter,’’ he said.
Sukhbir went on to ask the people to name a single achievement of the erstwhile Congress governments or the present Aam Aadmi Party regime.
He said, despite a plethora of Congress chief ministers, the Congress party could not name one important landmark project or scheme initiated by them.
“On the other hand, the SAD is not only responsible for free power supply to tubewells, irrigation channels, world-class roads and airports, mandis and thermal plants, but also for the launching of innovative social welfare schemes like Aata-Daal, old age pension and the Shagun scheme,”
Asserting that he would never compromise on the pride and prestige of Punjab, come what may, Badal said central agencies were not happy after defaming the SAD and taking control of its religious institutions like Hazoor Sahib and Takht Patna Sahib, but were also striving to dislodge the Badal family to install an amenable puppet whom they could control.
He said similarly in the State, the AAP government was conspiring to register a case against him.
Asserting that he would never allow machinations to come in the way of serving the people of Punjab, Badal said, “I am ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice, but I will never compromise on the principles of the SAD”.
Taking note of the false cases registered against senior leaders like Bikram Singh Majithia and Tarn Taran leader Kanchanpreet Kaur and the party cadre, Badal said, "Once we form the government in 2027, we will establish a Commission to probe all these cases. Those behind registration of the false cases, as well as officers responsible for this illegal conduct, will be proceeded against”.
“We will not let him run. Bhagwant Mann will be brought back to face the law,” he said over the purchase of 2500 acres of land by him in Australia.
He announced the SAD government was committed to providing tubewell connections to all, besides giving land rights to those tilling land along the border and riverine tracts, as well as establishing ‘pucca bundhs’ along the major rivers.
He also asserted he was committed to ensuring jobs for the youngsters of the State.
"We will make it mandatory for all new industries to keep 75 per cent Punjabi youngsters on their rolls. We will ensure government jobs are given to Punjabis only. Youngsters will also be eligible for an Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan. We will also ensure fifty per cent reservation for meritorious school children in both government and private engineering and medical colleges,’’ he said.
Badal also announced that the next SAD government would restart the World Kabaddi Cup, besides starting a Kushti World Cup.
“We will also establish a Racecourse and hold Kabootar bazi tournaments besides Seep tournaments and Pashu Melas", he added.
Addressing the gathering, senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia highlighted how the AAP regime had failed to give any compensation to the flood-hit farmers of Attari and neighbouring constituencies, besides speaking about the gangster culture that is destroying the social fabric of the State.