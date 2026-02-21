Committed to reopening Attari, Fazilka borders for trade with Central Asia: SAD president Sukhbir

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that if SAD forms the government in 2027 in the State, it would ensure reopening of the Attari and Fazilka borders for trade with all Central Asian countries.

"It will also create a special industrial zone in the border belt," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

Addressing a massive rally at Attari as a part of the ongoing Punjab Bachao movement launched by the party along with senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike, Badal said, "Business in the border belt has suffered immensely due to the closure, once elected to power, we will ensure both the Attari and Fazilka borders are opened for export of fruit and vegetables besides other commodities to Central Asian countries."

"This export will go a long way in making Amritsar a hub for international trade and benefit the entire region,’’ he said.

Asserting that establishing industry in the border belt was a pressing need, especially after the migration of industry to hill States due to concessions provided, Badal said, “The SAD is committed to establishing a special industrial zone in the border belt and will extend a financial package for the same to incentivise the industry to invest in this zone. This will rejuvenate the entire economy of the area.”

Meanwhile, Badal appealed to Punjabis to stop experimentation and support their own regional party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"SAD is committed to the welfare of Punjab. All Delhi-based parties, be it the Congress, AAP, or the BJP, have no concern for the State. Their only interest is to annex power. This is the reason development occurs only under SAD tenure and stops thereafter,’’ he said.

Sukhbir went on to ask the people to name a single achievement of the erstwhile Congress governments or the present Aam Aadmi Party regime.