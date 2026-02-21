Congress alleges 'selective voter deletions' under SIR in Gujarat

Fresh allegations of selective voter deletion surface in Narmada even after the final electoral roll under the SIR process, was published on February 17.
The family of Ranjitsinh Tadvi, District Congress President, found their names missing from the final voter list.
Tadvi, after verifying the final roll, claimed that the omissions were not random clerical errors but part of a deliberate pattern aimed at weakening Congress’ electoral base, a charge that has since been escalated to higher authorities by the party.
Tadvi said, “There are 598 voters in my village, Sandhiya. Out of them, 97 names have been omitted. My mother Ramilaben Tadvi, my wife, my uncle, nephew and other family members, together with 25 names from my own family alone, have been deleted.”
He sharpened the allegation further by linking the omissions directly to voting patterns, stating, “People from my village and my family who vote for Congress have been removed. If 50 votes are cut from each village like this, nearly a thousand votes will be deducted from Congress, directly benefiting the BJP.”
The Congress leader also rejected the possibility of procedural lapses, asserting that due process had been followed at every stage. “My family and I filled the forms with the BLO and submitted all the proof. Still, our names were removed. Why were only Congress voters deleted?” he asked, adding, “When I spoke to the officer, he blamed everything on the BLO. But the BLO is just a name; the government does all this.”
Tadvi confirmed that the Congress will formally escalate the issue, saying, “We will submit an application by Monday and meet the collector. This is not a small clerical error; this is systematic.”
Notably, when election officials were questioned about the alleged deletions, they refrained from offering a detailed explanation.
In Narmada district, a total of 4,39,379 voters have been registered in the revised list, while 5,797 new voters were added and 971 names were deleted due to various reasons, resulting in a net increase of 4,826 voters.
However, the concentration of 97 deletions in a single village, Sandhiya, now stands at the centre of the dispute.