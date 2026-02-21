Congress alleges 'selective voter deletions' under SIR in Gujarat

Fresh allegations of selective voter deletion surface in Narmada even after the final electoral roll under the SIR process, was published on February 17.

The family of Ranjitsinh Tadvi, District Congress President, found their names missing from the final voter list.

Tadvi, after verifying the final roll, claimed that the omissions were not random clerical errors but part of a deliberate pattern aimed at weakening Congress’ electoral base, a charge that has since been escalated to higher authorities by the party.

Tadvi said, “There are 598 voters in my village, Sandhiya. Out of them, 97 names have been omitted. My mother Ramilaben Tadvi, my wife, my uncle, nephew and other family members, together with 25 names from my own family alone, have been deleted.”

He sharpened the allegation further by linking the omissions directly to voting patterns, stating, “People from my village and my family who vote for Congress have been removed. If 50 votes are cut from each village like this, nearly a thousand votes will be deducted from Congress, directly benefiting the BJP.”