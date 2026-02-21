CPWD seeks schematic plans to upgrade government holiday homes, hostels

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has asked its field offices to submit detailed schematic plans, budget proposals and financial estimates for the modernisation and upgradation of Government’s ageing Holiday Homes (HH) and Touring Officers’ Hostels (TOHs), which require immediate attention.

The development follows a set of pointed queries by the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs of Lok Sabha, which sought a comprehensive response from the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) regarding budgetary allocations and funding mechanisms for the upkeep of the properties.

According to an official communication, officials have been asked to assess the condition of existing facilities and prepare comprehensive proposals outlining the scope of renovation and estimated costs.

As per the note, the deadline to submit the proposals to the directorate, CPWD is March 23.

“All the concerned…are requested to submit a schematic plan along with a budgetary plan and financial estimate for modernisation or upgradation of the aging infra of HH/TOH after identifying such buildings which require major renovation and upgrades during the year 2026-27,” read the note.

Around 70 HHs and hostels are located at prominent tourist destinations across states including Panaji, Delhi, Chandigarh, Port Blair, Bengaluru, Gandhi Nagar, Kozhikode, Varanasi, Mumbai, Gangtok and Kanyakumari.