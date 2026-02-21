CPWD seeks schematic plans to upgrade government holiday homes, hostels

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has asked its field offices to submit detailed schematic plans, budget proposals and financial estimates for the modernisation and upgradation of Government’s ageing Holiday Homes (HH) and Touring Officers’ Hostels (TOHs), which require immediate attention.
The development follows a set of pointed queries by the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs of Lok Sabha, which sought a comprehensive response from the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) regarding budgetary allocations and funding mechanisms for the upkeep of the properties.
According to an official communication, officials have been asked to assess the condition of existing facilities and prepare comprehensive proposals outlining the scope of renovation and estimated costs.
As per the note, the deadline to submit the proposals to the directorate, CPWD is March 23.
“All the concerned…are requested to submit a schematic plan along with a budgetary plan and financial estimate for modernisation or upgradation of the aging infra of HH/TOH after identifying such buildings which require major renovation and upgrades during the year 2026-27,” read the note.
Around 70 HHs and hostels are located at prominent tourist destinations across states including Panaji, Delhi, Chandigarh, Port Blair, Bengaluru, Gandhi Nagar, Kozhikode, Varanasi, Mumbai, Gangtok and Kanyakumari.
These are properties-- primarily meant for government officials during official visits or personal stays—are administered by the Directorate of Estates (DoE) and maintained by the CPWD. Both the agencies function under the ministry.
Sources said that the Committee had asked whether the ministry proposes to establish a centralised repair and renovation fund or introduce any other mechanism to ensure predictable financing for asset maintenance.
With room tariffs unchanged for over a decade--ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 900 per day--the panel has sought to know how the ministry justifies the financial sustainability of maintaining ageing infrastructure under the current tariff and subsidy framework. It has further asked whether there is any proposal to revise the tariff structure.
Referring to the deterioration of the properties as many of them are 40-70 years old, the ministry was questioned why a budget had not been created for their repair and renovation.
Despite many of these facilities being located at prime sites and treated as welfare assets, the Committee questioned why no time-bound modernisation plan with clear financial estimates had been placed before the ministry by CPWD, and what future budgetary provisions are being contemplated to arrest further deterioration. It has also sought clarification on whether any third-party audit of upkeep and maintenance is being conducted.