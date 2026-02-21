DigiYatra launched at six airports, including Navi Mumbai

NEW DELHI: The facial recognition system, DigiYatra, has been launched at six more airports in the country paving the way for an easy entry for thousands of flyers.

Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol launched the contactless, facial recognition system for the airports virtually from Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday.

The face biometric system made its debut at airports of Surat, Sri Vijayapuram, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, according to an official.

This is an addition to the 24 airports which already have the DigiYatra in place, including those at Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Vishakapatnam, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Goa (Dabolim), Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Bagdogra.

Data shared by the Ministry shows the number of DigiYatra mobile app uploads has touched 1.9 crore by November 2025, marking a massive increase over the 38 lakh downloads of the app by the end of 2023.