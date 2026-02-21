Haryana CM Saini claims AAP Govt attempting to obstruct his programmes in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said it has failed to fulfill its promises. He alleged that the AAP- led Punjab Government in order to "hide their shortcomings" is attempting to create a situation to obstruct his programmes in the state.

Saini is a frequent visitor to Punjab where he attends public meetings and rallies and inducts people into the saffron party.

Addressing a programme here at the BJP headquarters where more than 200 students and youth associated with the Hindustan Students Association of Panjab University joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Saini said, "The government is trying to hide its shortcomings and is trying to disrupt others from coming to Punjab.”

He further alleged,” if the Punjab government indulges in corruption or poor governance, the whole of Punjab will be against you don’t try to stop anyone but focus on your own work.’’ The comments by Sani came amid recent protests by AAP legislators during his visits to Punjab.

On February 12, Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj alleged that Saini approached her to join the BJP, a claim he had already denied, saying he did not even know her name.

On February 14, Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Birring staged a protest outside Desh Bhagat University in Fatehgarh Sahib, where Saini was the chief guest at the institution’s convocation.

Expressing concern over the current situation in Punjab, Saini said the problem of drug abuse has increased over the past few years, adversely affecting the younger generation.

Keeping youth away from drug addiction is the need of the hour, and the BJP is fully committed to securing their future. He said to raise awareness against drug abuse, cyclotrons and marathons are being organized in Haryana, with large participation from young people. Strict action is being taken against those involved in the illegal drug trade, and their properties are also being attached.

Special awareness campaigns are being conducted in universities and educational institutions. Speaking on rising crime, Saini said that strengthening law and order in Punjab to ensure peace, security, and stability will be a priority.