IED found behind Rayya police post in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has foiled a conspiracy to blow up the Rayya police post under the Beas police station in Amritsar, as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found behind the police post.

Sources said, as per the preliminary information, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found behind the police post late last night. Police got the information that a suspicious object was lying behind the police establishment and was safely defused by a bomb disposal squad, preventing what officials described as a potentially devastating attack.

Following the recovery, security agencies cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar Rural Sohail Qasim Mir said that so far no terror outfit or gangster group had claimed responsibility for planting the IED, and further investigation was going on.

Meanwhile, a few days ago State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, had busted a Pakistan-backed terror module and foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of accused Shubham Kumar alias Shubham Srivastav, a resident of village Sarosa in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

They recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) packed in a metallic case with a remote control, along with a foreign-made pistol and ammunition.