Over 34 lakh names deleted from voter list as SIR process ends in Madhya Pradesh after four months

BHOPAL: The multi-phase special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Madhya Pradesh was completed on Saturday after nearly four months, with the publication of the final electoral roll by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
After the completion of the process, the names of 34.25 lakh-plus voters have been deleted from the original list (the electoral roll before the SIR process began on October 27, 2025) which had more than 5.74 crore voters.
The final electoral roll after the completion of the SIR process has the names of more than 5.39 crore voters. This means around 6% names have been deleted from the voter list on various counts, including absent, dead, shifted and duplicate voters.
Of the 5.39 crore-plus voters forming part of the final list covering 55 districts, 2.79 crore-plus are male voters, 2.60 crore-plus female voters and 904 third gender voters.
The first phase of the SIR was completed on December 23, 2025, with the publication of the draft electoral roll-2026, which had seen deletion of over 42.74 lakh voters’ names from the pre-SIR list on account of absence, death, shifting and duplication.
The publication of the draft electoral roll on December 23, 2025 which was the result of the nearly two-months-long door-to-door voter enumeration exercise by booth level officers (BLOs) had seen 7% of the total voters in the pre-SIR list getting deleted.
Following the publication of the draft electoral roll in December 2023, the process of the ECI issuing notices for personal appearance to unmapped voters and claims and objections against the draft roll had begun.
The addressing of claims and objections resulted in the net increase of 8.49 lakh voters who were actually among the 42.74 lakh-plus voters who had initially been deleted from the SIR-2026 draft list published in December 2025.
The hearing of unmapped voters and claims and objections whose names were deleted in the December 2025 draft list led to overall additions of 10.85 lakh-plus voters and deletions of 2.36 lakh-plus voter names, resulting in the net addition of 8.49 lakh-plus voters over the December 2025 draft electoral roll. This led to the final deletion of 34.25 lakh-plus voter names from the pre-SIR list containing the names of 5.74 crore-plus voters.
“The process of SIR has been completed in around four months, but we will keep updating the final electoral roll published today, by addressing some remaining concerns of political parties,” Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO-MP) SK Jha said in Bhopal on Saturday.
During the final phase of the SIR process (claims and objections over the draft list), maximum 3.46% net additions were made in the state capital Bhopal over the draft list, followed by 2.96% in Jabalpur district, 2.94% net additions in tribal dominated Mandla district, 2.76% in the state’s most populated Indore district and 2.50% in another tribal dominated Dindori district.
The least net addition of voters over the December 2025 draft roll were made in mostly tribal dominated districts. There were 0.55% net additions in Alirajpur, 0.59% in Harda, 0.72% in Chhatarpur, 0.83% in Damoh, 0.86% in Ratlam and 0.89% in Khargone. Among these districts, Alirajpur, Harda, Ratlam and Khargone are tribal dominated districts of western and south western MP.
Assembly constituency wise, the maximum percentage of net additions over the December 2025 draft roll were made in Bhopal’s Govindpura (5.21%) and Hujur (4.69%), Jabalpur West (4.17%) and Indore’s Rau (4.28%) and Sanwer (3.54%) seats – all five were won by the ruling BJP in the 2023 assembly polls.