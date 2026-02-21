Over 34 lakh names deleted from voter list as SIR process ends in Madhya Pradesh after four months

BHOPAL: The multi-phase special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Madhya Pradesh was completed on Saturday after nearly four months, with the publication of the final electoral roll by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After the completion of the process, the names of 34.25 lakh-plus voters have been deleted from the original list (the electoral roll before the SIR process began on October 27, 2025) which had more than 5.74 crore voters.

The final electoral roll after the completion of the SIR process has the names of more than 5.39 crore voters. This means around 6% names have been deleted from the voter list on various counts, including absent, dead, shifted and duplicate voters.

Of the 5.39 crore-plus voters forming part of the final list covering 55 districts, 2.79 crore-plus are male voters, 2.60 crore-plus female voters and 904 third gender voters.

The first phase of the SIR was completed on December 23, 2025, with the publication of the draft electoral roll-2026, which had seen deletion of over 42.74 lakh voters’ names from the pre-SIR list on account of absence, death, shifting and duplication.

The publication of the draft electoral roll on December 23, 2025 which was the result of the nearly two-months-long door-to-door voter enumeration exercise by booth level officers (BLOs) had seen 7% of the total voters in the pre-SIR list getting deleted.