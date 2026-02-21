Prayagraj Spl POCSO court orders registration of FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, disciple

LUCKNOW: A POCSO court in Prayagraj, on Saturday, ordered the registration of an FIR against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirpeeth and his disciple Chaitanya Mukundananad Giri alias Dandi Swami on charges of sexually abusing minor children.
The allegations were made by Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya, who presented two minors before the court to substantiate the charge levelled by him against the seer.
The statements of the children were recorded in court in the presence of cameras.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia issued the order to register a case against the seer after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the Prayagraj Police Commissioner.
The court had reserved its order on February 13. The court ordered the police authorities to lodge the FIR against the seers at Jhunsi police station.
The court also ordered the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges levelled against the seers. Reacting to the court order, Ashutosh Brahmachari said, “We have been wandering from place to place and approaching the police, but no one was listening to us. That is why we came to the temple of justice. Today, it feels that justice is still alive. The court has delivered justice to us today. I now want to clearly say that sexual abuse and homosexual acts were committed against disciples. The court has confirmed this.”
Ashutosh Brahmachari also challenged political leaders, saying he wanted Akhilesh Yadav and the Deputy Chief Minister to join him on a foot march to Vidyamath in Varanasi.
He said: “I am going to Vidyamath in Varanasi, where such activities take place. I want to show the fifth floor, where his (Swami Avimukteshwaranand) ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is located. His close associates stay there, and I even know their names. From today, my foot march will begin.”
In fact, the case was heard by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia in Prayagraj on February 13.
Complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj argued the matter himself in court. He told the judge that two disciples had approached him and narrated their trauma of sexual abuse. He urged the court to order the registration of an FIR against Shankaracharya and initiate an investigation, saying he had faith only in the judiciary for justice.
During the hearing, the Shankaracharya’s lawyer cross-examined the complainant and said the allegations were only claims at this stage.
The defence sought some time to prepare the case. Ashutosh Brahmachari told the court that he had been receiving death threats and claimed that there were threats to blow up his car with a bomb.
He said his life was in danger and requested the court to listen to the statements of the children who were allegedly abused.
Subsequently, the judge ordered the courtroom to be vacated, with only the lawyers from both sides allowed to remain present. The two children were then brought into the courtroom, where they narrated their account of the alleged abuse before the judge. The statements were recorded inside the closed courtroom, and the entire process was documented in camera as part of the court proceedings.
Swami Avimukhteshwaranand had been in the news over the controversy created around him during the recently concluded Magh mela in Prayagraj, wherein the seer was stopped by the mela officials from going for a holy dip in Sangam, riding his palanquin on the day of Mauni Amavasya Mahasnan on January 18.
While the seer was adamant at going to Sangam nose in his ‘Palki,’ the administration used force to stop his disciples, who were allegedly creating a ruckus and were forcibly moving for the mahasnan.
This led the seer to lodge protests, which continued for 11 days, and then he proceeded to Varanasi without taking a dip in the Sangam as a mark of protest.