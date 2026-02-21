Prayagraj Spl POCSO court orders registration of FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, disciple

LUCKNOW: A POCSO court in Prayagraj, on Saturday, ordered the registration of an FIR against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirpeeth and his disciple Chaitanya Mukundananad Giri alias Dandi Swami on charges of sexually abusing minor children.

The allegations were made by Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya, who presented two minors before the court to substantiate the charge levelled by him against the seer.

The statements of the children were recorded in court in the presence of cameras.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia issued the order to register a case against the seer after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the Prayagraj Police Commissioner.

The court had reserved its order on February 13. The court ordered the police authorities to lodge the FIR against the seers at Jhunsi police station.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges levelled against the seers. Reacting to the court order, Ashutosh Brahmachari said, “We have been wandering from place to place and approaching the police, but no one was listening to us. That is why we came to the temple of justice. Today, it feels that justice is still alive. The court has delivered justice to us today. I now want to clearly say that sexual abuse and homosexual acts were committed against disciples. The court has confirmed this.”