Shiv Sena (UBT) lays claim over MVA's sole Rajya Sabha seat

MUMBAI: Maha Vikas Aghadi is divided over the sole Rajya Sabha seat available to the coalition with 42 MLAs.

After veteran politician NCP (SP) veteran Sharad Pawar threw his hat in the race for the RS seat, Shiv Sena (UBT) youth leader Aditya Thackeray has claimed that the seat belongs to his party.

Thackeray said that since two Shiv Sena (UBT) RS members--Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturwedi--have proven their efficiency, the party deserves to have significant representation in the Upper House.

“Our MPs always raised the national and public interest issue by giving Dharavi redevelopment to Adani or ruining the environment through the wrong policies. Our party leaders and even MLAs feel that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should get two MPs in the upper house of parliament,” Aditya Thackeray said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londe Patil demanded that, since the Congress is the second biggest party in MVA, it should be given either a RS seat or an MLC seat in the coming days.

To get elected to the RS seat, each aspiring candidate must secure a minimum of 37 votes.