Strategic planning is part of Indian DNA, can't rely solely on Western thought: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

DEHRADUN: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday asserted that national security is no longer confined to military prowess alone but demands the active participation of every section of society. Addressing students at the Chauras Campus of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Garhwal University, the CDS dismissed the notion that India lacks a history of strategic research.
“Since ancient times, India has possessed a rich tradition of strategic thought. From the intricate Vyuha (battle formations) and archery described in the 'Dhanurveda' to the sophisticated doctrines of statecraft and diplomacy in Chanakya’s 'Arthashastra', our roots are deep. Chanakya’s strategic vision continues to reflect in India’s modern foreign policy and national outlook,” General Chauhan stated.
Reflecting on India’s historical trajectory, the CDS noted that the country’s strategic evolution faced a stagnation of nearly 800 years during the Mughal era. He emphasized that while physical independence was achieved in 1947, "mental independence" and the reclamation of indigenous thought took longer.
“Success cannot be achieved by relying solely on Western strategies. For a nation to ensure decisive victory, its weapons, its war doctrines, and its strategic planning must be original and indigenous,” he said, pushing for the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) approach in defense thinking.
In a candid assessment of the current geopolitical climate, General Chauhan highlighted the unique challenges posed by India's geography. He pointed out that India faces two nuclear-armed neighbors who have "illegally encroached upon Indian land."
“Because of nuclear deterrence, the likelihood of prolonged, full-scale traditional wars has diminished. However, we remain confronted by terrorism, internal instability, and border disputes. While we must prepare for long-term conflicts, the military must focus equally on strategies for short, precise, and smart warfare,” the CDS explained. He added that the battlefield has expanded beyond land and sea into Intelligence, Cyberspace, and Information warfare.
During a vibrant QA session, General Chauhan addressed concerns regarding gender roles in the military. Responding to a query from student Pallavi Uniyal, he clarified that the Indian Army is mirroring the nation’s push for women's empowerment.
“Women are being provided equal opportunities and responsibilities across all fields in the Indian Army. Selection and career progression are based strictly on merit and commitment, not gender,” the General affirmed.
The event, attended by Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari, saw high enthusiasm among students. Medical students Ishita, Shikha, and Sheetal described the interaction as a "deeply inspiring" experience that broadened their understanding of national interest.