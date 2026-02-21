Strategic planning is part of Indian DNA, can't rely solely on Western thought: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

DEHRADUN: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday asserted that national security is no longer confined to military prowess alone but demands the active participation of every section of society. Addressing students at the Chauras Campus of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Garhwal University, the CDS dismissed the notion that India lacks a history of strategic research.

“Since ancient times, India has possessed a rich tradition of strategic thought. From the intricate Vyuha (battle formations) and archery described in the 'Dhanurveda' to the sophisticated doctrines of statecraft and diplomacy in Chanakya’s 'Arthashastra', our roots are deep. Chanakya’s strategic vision continues to reflect in India’s modern foreign policy and national outlook,” General Chauhan stated.

Reflecting on India’s historical trajectory, the CDS noted that the country’s strategic evolution faced a stagnation of nearly 800 years during the Mughal era. He emphasized that while physical independence was achieved in 1947, "mental independence" and the reclamation of indigenous thought took longer.

“Success cannot be achieved by relying solely on Western strategies. For a nation to ensure decisive victory, its weapons, its war doctrines, and its strategic planning must be original and indigenous,” he said, pushing for the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) approach in defense thinking.

In a candid assessment of the current geopolitical climate, General Chauhan highlighted the unique challenges posed by India's geography. He pointed out that India faces two nuclear-armed neighbors who have "illegally encroached upon Indian land."