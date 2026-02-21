Tech talk | PMO Roundtable with global AI CEOs

Seva Teerth, which houses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly relocated office, hosted a high-level roundtable with global AI CEOs on Friday, underscoring India’s push to accelerate artificial intelligence development. The session, chaired by Modi, focused on AI’s expanding global influence and its role in solving population-scale challenges. According to the PMO, startups showcased AI applications in healthcare from advanced diagnostics to gene therapy and digital patient records and in agriculture, using geospatial and underwater intelligence to enhance productivity and manage climate risks.
US reiterates stance on AI regulations
In sharp contrast to Europe’s long-standing push for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence, the US on Friday reiterated its opposition to global AI governance, batting instead for “real AI sovereignty” built through national capability and partnership with American technology providers, a position Washington has consistently maintained. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marked by strong European participation, Assistant to the President and the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Michael Kratsios, outlined what he described as America’s alternative vision for global AI order.