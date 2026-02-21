Tech talk | PMO Roundtable with global AI CEOs

US reiterates stance on AI regulations

In sharp contrast to Europe’s long-standing push for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence, the US on Friday reiterated its opposition to global AI governance, batting instead for “real AI sovereignty” built through national capability and partnership with American technology providers, a position Washington has consistently maintained. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marked by strong European participation, Assistant to the President and the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Michael Kratsios, outlined what he described as America’s alternative vision for global AI order.