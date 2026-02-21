Tensions arise over namaz in municipal hall in Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath; admin urges private prayers

DEHRADUN: Authorities have sealed the municipal hall at Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli as communal tensions arose over the offering of namaz at a public building. Authorities issued strict instructions to Muslims to perform religious rituals within their private residences.

The row broke out on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media showing Muslims offering namaz inside the Jyotirmath Municipal Board building.

Local right-wing organisations raised strong objections, prompting an emergency meeting of the municipal board late Thursday evening.

Following the meeting, the administration decided to lock the hall and revoke any informal access to the premises for religious purposes.

“A video of Namaz being offered had gone viral. Formal permission for using the hall had not been obtained from the Municipality. Consequently, the venue has been closed,” said Chandrashekhar Vashisht, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jyotirmath.

He added that the community had been directed to pray at home. “The Muslim community has agreed to this arrangement. Peace prevails in the town, and we are keeping a strict vigil on any elements attempting to disturb the atmosphere,” the SDM noted.