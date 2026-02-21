Warmest Feb in 1 decade, winter shrinks in J&K

SRINAGAR: Climate change and global warming have impacted the duration and intensity of winter in Kashmir, with the region experiencing an unusually warm winter. The day temperature is being recorded between 8 and 10 degrees above normal, making it the warmest February in nearly a decade.
According to the weather experts, the day temperature is expected to rise by two degrees by month-end. After a mild winter in January, the Valley is experiencing unusually warm days with bright sunshine.
“Today, Srinagar’s day temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, which was 9.2 degrees above normal,” Director of the Meteorological Department Kashmir Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told this newspaper.
He said it was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of February in a decade. The previous high was on February 24, 2016, when Srinagar recorded a day temperature of 20.6 degrees.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a day temperature of 11.6°C on Friday, which was 9.6 degrees above normal. On February 11, 1993, Gulmarg had recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius.
According to independent forecaster Faizan Arif, these numbers do not mark the end of the heat spell. “In fact, it has only just begun. Several more records are likely to be challenged in the coming days.”
“This February is now on track to turn out as one of the warmest on record for Jammu & Kashmir,” Arif said.
With the Valley witnessing unusual hot weather, the Director of MeT predicted a further rise in the day temperature in February. “The day temperature by the end of this month may rise by at least 2 degrees as a dry spell persists,” he said.
According to Dr Mukhtar, Kashmir has been impacted by global warming and climate change, and “we are now witnessing the mild winter.” “Due to climate change and global warming, our winter’s duration and intensity have shrunk. Now our winter is confined to a 40-day period of Chillai Kalan,” he said. “There is also a change in precipitation”.
Temp expected to rise two degrees by month end
