Warmest Feb in 1 decade, winter shrinks in J&K

SRINAGAR: Climate change and global warming have impacted the duration and intensity of winter in Kashmir, with the region experiencing an unusually warm winter. The day temperature is being recorded between 8 and 10 degrees above normal, making it the warmest February in nearly a decade.

According to the weather experts, the day temperature is expected to rise by two degrees by month-end. After a mild winter in January, the Valley is experiencing unusually warm days with bright sunshine.

“Today, Srinagar’s day temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, which was 9.2 degrees above normal,” Director of the Meteorological Department Kashmir Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told this newspaper.

He said it was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of February in a decade. The previous high was on February 24, 2016, when Srinagar recorded a day temperature of 20.6 degrees.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a day temperature of 11.6°C on Friday, which was 9.6 degrees above normal. On February 11, 1993, Gulmarg had recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius.

According to independent forecaster Faizan Arif, these numbers do not mark the end of the heat spell. “In fact, it has only just begun. Several more records are likely to be challenged in the coming days.”