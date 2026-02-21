With 5 MLAs, Owaisi to play crucial role in RS poll in Bihar on March 16

PATNA: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is all set to play a significant role in the March 16 Rajya Sabha election for five seats in Bihar.

Of the vacant seats, two each belong to the RJD and JD(U), and one to RLM. AIMIM has five MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly. To become a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar, a candidate would need support of at least 41 MLAs. The NDA with 202 MLAs can easily win four seats but will need the support of three more to win the fifth seat. These three votes are difficult to get without cross-voting.

The INDIA bloc with 35 MLAs needs support of six more to win a Rajya Sabha seat.

With the support of AIMIM’s five votes and BSP’s one, the Opposition alliance can make a strong bid. Sources said the RJD intends to field an influential candidate for the fifth seat.

Among the members retiring are Amarendra Singh and Premchand Gupta of RJD. From JD(U), Union minister Ram Nath Thakur and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman