Bus carrying wedding party collides with State-run bus in UP, leaving three killed

BADAUN: Three persons were killed and 15 others injured when a private bus carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a State-run roadways bus on the Bareilly-Mathura highway early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am near Jarolia village.

According to police sources, the bus was returning from a wedding in Barakala village in Shahjahanpur and heading towards Nagla Bhamma in Kasganj district when the accident took place.

"Three members of the wedding party died on the spot. They have been identified as Sonu (22), Krishna Kumar (14), and Yogesh (38)," Hirdesh Kumar Katheira, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), said.