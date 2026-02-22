ECI convenes national round table with state poll panels after 27 years

NEW DELHI: With the prime focus on strengthening coordination and foster synergy between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Election Commissions (SECs) the poll panel has convened a National Round Table Conference here on Tuesday.

This high-level conference is being organised after a gap of 27 years, with the last such meeting held in 1999.

According to officials, the conference is going to be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and will be attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

“State Election Commissioners from all States and Union Territories along with their technical and legal teams will participate in the deliberations. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) representing all 36 States and Union Territories are also scheduled to attend,” a senior ECI official said.

The primary objective of the Round Table Conference is to strengthen coordination and foster synergies between the ECI and SECs in the conduct of elections within their respective constitutional and legal mandates, the official said, adding that the deliberations are expected to provide a platform for constructive exchange of ideas and to reinforce cooperative federalism in electoral management.

“Key discussions during the day-long conference will focus on the sharing of technology, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Electoral Rolls, as well as measures to further strengthen electoral processes and logistics,” the official said.