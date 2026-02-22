ED flags foreign interference, illicit funding for anti-national activities at zonal conference

NEW DELHI: Foreign interference and illicit funding for anti-national activities were identified as one of the priority investigation areas by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at a zonal meeting held in Assam. The agency directed its teams across the country to closely scrutinise suspicious cross-border financial flows that may be used for "unlawful narrative building and destabilising activities."

The directive came at the agency's 34th Quarterly Conference of Zonal Officers (QCZO), held from February 19 to 21, 2026, in Guwahati in Assam. The three-day conference, chaired by the ED Director Rahul Navin and attended by all senior officers and field formations across the country, covered a wide range of operational and strategic priorities ahead of the financial year close.

However, the explicit flagging of foreign-funded anti-national activities as a focus area stands out as one of the most significant directives to emerge from the conference. As per an ED statement, the agency has directed officers to examine suspicious cross-border financial flows for such activities and "wherever legally sustainable, register appropriate cases to address such threats within the statutory framework."

Further, as the financial year is to close, the agency has set a target of filing 500 prosecution complaints in money-laundering cases before March 31. "All field formations were urged to make concerted efforts to achieve the same, while also preparing for an enhanced target in the next financial year,” the agency said in the statement.