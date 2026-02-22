Fake ayurveda clinic busted in Dehradun; illegal factory sealed, Rs 1 crore cash seized

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to protect public health and the integrity of traditional medicine, the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department, in coordination with the Union Ministry of AYUSH, has shut down a major illegal pharmaceutical operation and a fraudulent clinic operating in the state capital.

The action follows a high-level investigation into the Triphala Herbal Center located on Sahastradhara Road. Authorities have officially sealed the premises and seized a massive stockpile of adulterated drugs, labeling machinery, and Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash.

The crackdown was triggered after the Union Ministry of AYUSH received complaints regarding severe side effects experienced by patients consuming medicines supplied by the center. Preliminary investigations revealed that the facility had been distributing these suspected “herbal” concoctions across India via online channels for the past five years.

“We received intelligence from the Central Ministry about a fraudulent practitioner supplying spurious medicines nationwide,” stated Dr K S Napalchyal, Joint Director of the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department. “A joint raid was conducted on February 20 after verifying that the operator was practicing without any valid medical degree or license.”

The operation was executed using a “decoy patient” strategy. Drug inspectors posed as patients seeking treatment for chronic conditions. The operator, who claimed to be an expert in acupressure but prescribed treatments for diabetes and blood pressure, charged the undercover officers Rs 7,000 for a single course of medicine. When asked to produce his medical credentials, the operator failed to provide any valid documentation.