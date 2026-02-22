Fake ayurveda clinic busted in Dehradun; illegal factory sealed, Rs 1 crore cash seized
DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to protect public health and the integrity of traditional medicine, the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department, in coordination with the Union Ministry of AYUSH, has shut down a major illegal pharmaceutical operation and a fraudulent clinic operating in the state capital.
The action follows a high-level investigation into the Triphala Herbal Center located on Sahastradhara Road. Authorities have officially sealed the premises and seized a massive stockpile of adulterated drugs, labeling machinery, and Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash.
The crackdown was triggered after the Union Ministry of AYUSH received complaints regarding severe side effects experienced by patients consuming medicines supplied by the center. Preliminary investigations revealed that the facility had been distributing these suspected “herbal” concoctions across India via online channels for the past five years.
“We received intelligence from the Central Ministry about a fraudulent practitioner supplying spurious medicines nationwide,” stated Dr K S Napalchyal, Joint Director of the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department. “A joint raid was conducted on February 20 after verifying that the operator was practicing without any valid medical degree or license.”
The operation was executed using a “decoy patient” strategy. Drug inspectors posed as patients seeking treatment for chronic conditions. The operator, who claimed to be an expert in acupressure but prescribed treatments for diabetes and blood pressure, charged the undercover officers Rs 7,000 for a single course of medicine. When asked to produce his medical credentials, the operator failed to provide any valid documentation.
During the search of the Triphala Herbal Center, officials discovered a full-scale manufacturing unit equipped with grinders and mixers. The team found that the operator was not selling manufactured products from established firms but was instead grinding unknown substances, labeling them personally, and marketing them as “pure Ayurvedic” cures.
“The scale of the recovery is alarming. We found not only a massive hoard of unregistered Ayurvedic medicines but also homeopathic drugs being sold without a valid sale license,” Dr Napalchyal added. “The presence of Rs 1 crore in cash at the site further points toward a large-scale illegal trade network.”
Investigators suspect that the seized “Ayurvedic” drugs may be laced with allopathic or other chemical substances to provide “instant” relief, which often leads to dangerous side effects. Samples have been sent to central laboratories for forensic testing to identify the exact composition of the powders and tablets.
The Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department has moved an application in the district court to initiate strict legal proceedings against the proprietor. “We are awaiting the lab results from the Ministry of AYUSH and the court’s directives to determine the next phase of criminal action,” the Joint Director confirmed.