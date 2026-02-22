Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's contribution to society will always be remembered: PM Modi

Addressing the people of the nation in the 131st episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi recalled former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's contribution to the welfare of society, ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24.

"Those who have prioritised the public through noble deeds will always remain in the hearts of the people. Amma Jayalalithaa was one such popular leader," he said.

He also highlighted that the 'Nari Shakti' connection with her has always been special and added that during her tenure as CM, she made many laudable efforts for the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters.

"She took concrete measures to maintain law and order in the State, too," he noted.

PM Modi said that his every meeting and every conversation with her was still afresh in his mind. He recalled that she attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012.

"When we were Chief Ministers of our respective States, we often discussed various topics, including good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear and uncluttered. It was a significant characteristic of hers," PM Modi said.

"Patriotism was deeply embedded within her. She was also profoundly proud of India's cultural heritage," he asserted.

He also recalled that many years ago, he was invited for lunch during the Pongal occasion by Jayalalithaa, and that kind gesture will always remain unforgettable for him.