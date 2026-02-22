Have requested HM Amit Shah for CBI probe into plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will ensure that all doubts regarding the plane crash are cleared.

"I had received a letter from the NCP (an ally of the BJP) seeking a CBI probe into the air crash and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Along with investigations by DGCA and state CID, there will be a probe by the CBI," he added.

Ajit Pawar and four others onboard a chartered plane were killed when it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

The late NCP chief's nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar had raised several allegations regarding the plane crash circumstances and suspected foul play.