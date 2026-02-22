India’s elderly population to touch 230 million by 2036; need for age-responsible public systems: HelpAge

NEW DELHI: India's senior citizen population is projected to surge to around 230 million by 2036, accounting for about 15% of the total population.

Keeping the growing elderly population, 60 years and above, in mind, the need is for age-responsive public systems to ensure that increased longevity becomes a dividend rather than a vulnerability, said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India, a leading non-profit organisation, which works for the cause and care of the disadvantaged elderly for more than four decades.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasad said, the Union Budget 2026-27 has come as a welcome relief for the senior citizens.

Highlighting that health-related allocations in the budget include several targeted increases across programmes with direct relevance for senior citizens, particularly in mental health, digital care, health system strengthening and financial protection, he said, this offers an important enabler for a healthy and dignified ageing.

He said the most significant is the attention given to ‘geriatric care giving and allied care services’.

The focus is on building a strong care ecosystem for elderly citizens, with the training of multi-skilled caregivers as an essential pillar of the Long Term Care (LTC) system that the country must urgently put in place as longevity increases.

Stating that the setting up of a NIMHANS-2 and upgrading of National Mental Health Institutes is another welcome move, he said, this will improve access, availability and quality of mental health care, particularly for the elderly, who are disproportionately vulnerable to mental health conditions.

“NIMHANS, Bengaluru, has led the way in geriatric mental health through initiatives like ‘Vayomanasa Sanjeevani’ that cater to the unique needs of older adults. This will add fresh impetus to these efforts,” he added.

Moreover, access to mental healthcare has also been expanded through Tele-MANAS. The allocation has been increased from Rs 45 crore in Revised Estimates (RE) 2025-26 to Rs 51.14 crore in Budget Estimates (BE) 2026-27, an increase of Rs 6.14 crore, or about 13.6 per cent.

Funding for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission has risen from Rs 324.26 crore in RE 2025–26 to Rs 350 crore in BE 2026–27, reflecting an increase of Rs 25.74 crore, or approximately 7.9 per cent.