Jharkhand: Transfer of funds under ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ a day before urban local body polls irks BJP

RANCHI: Transfer of money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’, a day before the Urban Local Body (ULB) Elections in Jharkhand, has sparked a row in the state.
Calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct at the government level, State BJP President Aditya Sahu has demanded action from the State Election Commission.
Notably, under the Maiya Samman Yojana, approximately 51 lakh women beneficiaries under the age group of 18 to 50 years are receiving financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month through DBT.
Currently, the state government is providing about Rs 1,250 crore to its beneficiaries every month. Sahu said that it appears that the State Election Commission officials have surrendered to the government and the ruling parties. It was done to woo voters, he said.
“Even officials of the State Election Commission are under the influence of the government. We have already expressed apprehension that the ruling party would use all means to win the elections, using officials, criminals, and other means,” said the state BJP president.
It is nothing but a violation of the Model Code of Conduct at the government level, he added.
According to Sahu, since this government has done nothing for the development of either villages or cities in the last six years, law and order has collapsed across the state.
Sahu further added that a BJP-supported candidate in Chakradharpur called him early in the morning and pleaded for his safety, due to which he is not leaving his home.
He talked to the SP of West Singhbhum and requested that security arrangements be ensured for the candidate, he said.
The ruling party supported candidates know that they will not get votes based on the performance of this government. Therefore, they are trying to win the elections by luring the voters, using man and money power, including official influence, booth capturing and other tactics, but this is not going to happen.
Meanwhile, in Giridih on Saturday, an FIR has been filed against Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi and 100 others, two days ahead of the civic elections scheduled to take place on February 23.
The case was registered in the Town Police Station area on Saturday night based on a complaint from the Flying Surveillance Team (FST).
It is alleged that Marandi was holding meetings with party workers at a hotel even after the election campaign ended at 5 pm. Voting for the posts of ward councillor, mayor, and chairman is scheduled for February 23, 2026, in 48 urban local bodies across the state.