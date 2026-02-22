Jharkhand: Transfer of funds under ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ a day before urban local body polls irks BJP

RANCHI: Transfer of money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’, a day before the Urban Local Body (ULB) Elections in Jharkhand, has sparked a row in the state.

Calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct at the government level, State BJP President Aditya Sahu has demanded action from the State Election Commission.

Notably, under the Maiya Samman Yojana, approximately 51 lakh women beneficiaries under the age group of 18 to 50 years are receiving financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month through DBT.

Currently, the state government is providing about Rs 1,250 crore to its beneficiaries every month. Sahu said that it appears that the State Election Commission officials have surrendered to the government and the ruling parties. It was done to woo voters, he said.

“Even officials of the State Election Commission are under the influence of the government. We have already expressed apprehension that the ruling party would use all means to win the elections, using officials, criminals, and other means,” said the state BJP president.

It is nothing but a violation of the Model Code of Conduct at the government level, he added.