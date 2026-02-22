Mob-lynching: Villagers beat man to death on suspicion of theft in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Palamu, a man was beaten to death by the villagers on suspicion of stealing battery from a tractor parked on the road side.

The incident took place late Saturday night at Teliyahi village, under Padwa police station area in Palamu.

According to eyewitnesses, the villagers caught a young man on suspicion of battery theft and brutally beat him to death. The deceased, said to be the only son in the family, has been identified as Pawan Ram, a resident of a nearby village, Murma.

Locals claimed that the youth was attempting to steal a battery from a tractor parked in the village. Some of the villagers noticed him and apprehended him on the basis of suspicion, they said.

“As the news spread in the village, a crowd quickly gathered at the spot. The man was then tied with a rope and brutally assaulted with sticks, kicks and punches. He kept-on begging for mercy, but the mob's fury showed no restraint,” said a local resident requesting anonymity.

As the incident was brought to the notice of local police, they rushed to the spot, rescued the man from the villagers and immediately sent him to Medinirai Medical College Hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

According to doctors, the man sustained multiple injuries across his body. The police have kept the body for a postmortem, and further investigation will be done based on the report.