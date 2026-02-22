Punjab Police bust Pakistan-backed drug cartel; six arrested, 4.8 kg heroin seized

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-backed international drug cartel with the arrest of six individuals, including an Army personnel and a dismissed police employee.

Police recovered 4.8 kg of heroin and a .30 bore pistol along with three live cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday that the arrested accused have been identified as Jarnail Singh alias Goldy of Ludhiana, who is currently serving in the Indian Army; Amardeep Singh alias Boxer, a dismissed PAP cadre employee; and Dimple Rani of Ferozepur; along with Ramandeep Kaur, Sarabjit Singh alias Sabba, and Amritpal Singh alias Abhijot, all residents of Moga.

Apart from the contraband, police also seized Rs 30,000 in drug money and impounded two vehicles, a Thar and an XUV-500, used for trafficking.

Yadav said the breakthrough was the result of a meticulously planned, intelligence-led operation and a two-month-long jail-based interception that exposed the cartel’s deep-rooted linkages.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who used drones to push heroin consignments into Indian territory. Further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Faridkot, Dr Pragya Jain said that on the intervening night of February 20 and 21, a CIA Staff team intercepted a Thar vehicle near Green Avenue. A search conducted under the supervision of DSP Faridkot Tarlochan Singh led to the recovery of 1.008 kg heroin and drug money, resulting in the immediate arrest of four occupants.