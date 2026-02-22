Security forces raze over 200 Naxal memorials under Operation Demolishment

NEW DELHI: India’s intensified campaign against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) has entered a decisive new phase, with security forces expanding their footprints beyond armed cadres by dismantling symbols associated with Naxal ideology.

The latest initiative, dubbed Operation Demolishment, targets memorials and monuments allegedly erected by Naxal operatives and cadres to commemorate their leaders and propagate their ideology in their bid to entice people to join their ranks.

Officials in the security agencies said that so far a total of 203 such memorials and monuments have been demolished so far in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, two states long, which witnessed and suffered the most due to Naxal activities. The forces have reported that the drive gathered unprecedented momentum in 2026, as the bulk of the demolitions took place in that year.

In Chhattisgarh, no such structures were removed in 2023. The number, however, rose modestly to eight in 2024 and 11 in 2025. But, in 2026 alone, 130 monuments were demolished, bringing the total in the state to 149 over the four years, the officials said.

A similar trend has been recorded in Maharashtra, though on a smaller scale. One memorial was demolished in 2023, followed by two in 2024 and seven in 2025. In 2026, authorities removed 45 such structures, taking the total number in the state to 55, they said.