Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kishtwar; operation underway

The gunfight started when army troops launched a search operation in Chatroo forests following information about the presence of two suspected terrorists.
The reinforcements have been rushed to the besieged area and further details are awaited,.
JAMMU: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in a remote area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

An encounter broke out in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt around 10:30 am, prompting joint parties of Army, police and CRPF to launch a search operation after they received information about the presence of two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the prescribed Jaish-e-Mohammad, they said.

The terrorists, hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill, opened fire on the approaching troops, leading to an intense gunfight.

One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far, the officials said.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.

