Two Punjab police personnel found shot dead at checkpoint near Indo-Pak border

CHANDIGARH: Two Punjab Police personnel who were on duty at a checkpoint near the Indo-Pak international border were found shot dead under mysterious circumstances.

Sources said that Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar, who were on duty in Adian village under Dorangala police station in Gurdaspur district were shot dead by unknown assailants late at night.

The bodies were discovered inside the room, which serves as an outpost.

It remains unclear whether they shot each other or if a third person was involved.

A local discovered the bodies in the morning at the checkpoint. The bodies were promptly shifted to Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Deputy Inspector General (Border) Sandeep Goel, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Manhas and other officers rushed to the spot.