Two youths of Murshidabad in West Bengal arrested on charges of alleged ISI links

KOLKATA: Two youths of Murshidabad district in West Bengal were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police on charges of their alleged link with the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.

Several SIM cards and mobile phones have been seized from the two accused.

Police arrested a youth, Zuhab Sheikh, last week on suspicion over his link with the ISI. Later, another youth, Suman Sheikh, a resident of Behrampore in Murshidabad, was arrested on Saturday.

Police sources said, both accused used to sell SIM cards and share OTPs of Indian SIMs with Pakistan.

According to preliminary investigations, police sources said, the WhatsApp accounts of people here in India are monitored and controlled from Pakistan.

Zuhab and Suman used documents of common citizens of Bengal to procure SIM cards and open WhatsApp accounts.

They also used to share the OTP numbers required to open WhatsApp accounts with handlers in Pakistan, sources requesting anonymity said.

They have at least shared OTP numbers for more than seven times with the Pakistani handlers and used to get huge amounts of money through their bank accounts, according to the investigations.

Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, might have tried to collect detailed information of prominent personalities in India using the WhatsApp accounts.

Investigating officials are exploring whether the two accused are involved in any racket linked to the ISI and other terror outfits.