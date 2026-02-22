Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar on February 25 to assess development works in border districts

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bihar on February 25 to assess development works being carried out in villages along the Indo-Nepal border under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages scheme.
Preparations for the minister’s proposed visit have already begun in villages in Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, East Champaran and West Champaran districts of north Bihar, which have been selected for focused development. The scheme aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve living standards in villages located along the international border. During his visit, Shah is expected to review ongoing works in villages identified under the programme.
A senior IPS officer assigned to oversee arrangements said, “Though official communication is yet to come from the Centre, we have already started preparations for his visit. He is expected to arrive here on February 25.”
Intelligence and security agencies have been put on alert and standard operating procedures are being followed. Checking in border areas has been intensified, and people coming from Nepal are being frisked by security personnel, the officer said.
During the visit, the Union minister will hold meetings with senior district officials to understand challenges in implementing development works. He will review schemes related to road connectivity, electricity, healthcare and employment.
Migration remains a major issue in these districts, and lack of jobs has pushed some youths into unlawful activities, including cross-border crimes, creating challenges for law enforcement agencies. A Sitamarhi resident, Gyan Ranjan, said, “Road connectivity and communication have increased. Electricity is available but lack of employment is a major problem, forcing youths into unlawful activities. At times, it creates serious law and order problem.”
Officials said the visit is significant as several villages along the international border are considered vulnerable from a security point of view. The porous border is under strict vigil of the Sashastra Seema Bal.
During his previous visit ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Shah had held a review meeting with senior police officials in the Seemanchal region, which includes Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar districts.
Officials said the infiltration issue will also be discussed at the proposed meeting. Senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau along with district police chiefs have been asked to prepare a list of suspected infiltrators. The Union minister is also expected to meet senior state administration and intelligence officials on border security in Patna before leaving for Delhi.