Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar on February 25 to assess development works in border districts

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bihar on February 25 to assess development works being carried out in villages along the Indo-Nepal border under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages scheme.

Preparations for the minister’s proposed visit have already begun in villages in Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, East Champaran and West Champaran districts of north Bihar, which have been selected for focused development. The scheme aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve living standards in villages located along the international border. During his visit, Shah is expected to review ongoing works in villages identified under the programme.

A senior IPS officer assigned to oversee arrangements said, “Though official communication is yet to come from the Centre, we have already started preparations for his visit. He is expected to arrive here on February 25.”

Intelligence and security agencies have been put on alert and standard operating procedures are being followed. Checking in border areas has been intensified, and people coming from Nepal are being frisked by security personnel, the officer said.

During the visit, the Union minister will hold meetings with senior district officials to understand challenges in implementing development works. He will review schemes related to road connectivity, electricity, healthcare and employment.