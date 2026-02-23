Amid warm winter, CM Omar proposes artificial snow for J&K’s ski resort of Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: In an unprecedented move prompted by an unusually warm winter and record-breaking February temperatures in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday proposed generation of artificial snow at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg to safeguard its winter sports and tourism industry.

Acknowledging the reality of changing weather patterns, Omar told reporters in Gulmarg that it is true that the weather conditions are changing.

“Earlier, we could not even imagine Gulmarg to be so hot in February, but this is a reality and we have to accept it,” he said, underlining the urgency of adapting to climate variability.

Kashmir witnessed very moderate winter and is now witnessing unusually warm February with the day temperature staying about 9-11 degrees above normal including at famed ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Omar pointed out that globally, winter sporting events have increasingly depended on artificial snow.

“All the winter games held in the world today are not possible without artificial snow. In Cortina Italy, where the winter Olympics was held, the event would not have been possible without artificial snow. Since the 1970s, it has been proved that in every winter Olympics, the need for artificial snow was felt,” he said.