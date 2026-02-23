Amid warm winter, CM Omar proposes artificial snow for J&K’s ski resort of Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: In an unprecedented move prompted by an unusually warm winter and record-breaking February temperatures in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday proposed generation of artificial snow at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg to safeguard its winter sports and tourism industry.
Acknowledging the reality of changing weather patterns, Omar told reporters in Gulmarg that it is true that the weather conditions are changing.
“Earlier, we could not even imagine Gulmarg to be so hot in February, but this is a reality and we have to accept it,” he said, underlining the urgency of adapting to climate variability.
Kashmir witnessed very moderate winter and is now witnessing unusually warm February with the day temperature staying about 9-11 degrees above normal including at famed ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.
Omar pointed out that globally, winter sporting events have increasingly depended on artificial snow.
“All the winter games held in the world today are not possible without artificial snow. In Cortina Italy, where the winter Olympics was held, the event would not have been possible without artificial snow. Since the 1970s, it has been proved that in every winter Olympics, the need for artificial snow was felt,” he said.
Pitching for artificial snow in Gulmarg, Omar said, “Somewhere we will have to provide such facilities in Gulmarg both for sports and tourism”.
Earlier, while addressing athletes at the launch of 6th Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, Omar said the time has come for us to move towards artificial snow generation.
Acknowledging that there may be concerns over water and electricity consumption, he warned that “if we do not create this (artificial snow) infrastructure, a day may come when we will not even be able to ski in Gulmarg, and that would be very unfortunate.”
While highlighting the uncertainty posed by erratic snowfall and weather, Omar said, “Last month and a few weeks ago, we witnessed snowfall in Gulmarg. We had no idea then that when the Khelo India games begin, there would be such warmth that skiing would become challenging. We may have to make some adjustments (generation of artificial snow). The truth is we cannot rely solely on nature”.
“We decide the dates for the Khelo India Winter Games at the beginning of the year without knowing when snowfall will occur or how much snow will be there,” the CM said and urged the organisers not to fix dates in advance and instead schedule the games 10 to 15 days after adequate snowfall to ensure proper slopes and safe conditions for athletes.