Andhra Pradesh Police arrest Bihar IPS officer Sunil Nayak in 2021 custodial torture case

PATNA: An Andhra Pradesh police team on Monday arrested senior Bihar-cadre IPS officer M Sunil Nayak from his official residence in Patna. He was later produced before a court and will be taken to Andhra Pradesh on transit remand.

Earlier, the visiting team conducted a raid at the 2005-batch officer’s official residence under Shastri Nagar police limits early on Monday and seized some documents. Nayak is currently posted as Inspector General (IG) of Bihar Fire Services.

Sources said the Andhra Pradesh Police team questioned the IPS officer for several hours in connection with a case from Andhra Pradesh. The case is linked to a 2021 incident in Narsapuram in Guntur district, when former MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was arrested.

At the time, Nayak was serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh. It was alleged that the MP’s arrest was carried out on Nayak’s instructions and that Raju was subjected to physical assault while in custody.

Subsequently, Raju filed a complaint accusing then CID DIG M Sunil Nayak of custodial torture. He was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Andhra Pradesh Police reportedly issued multiple summons to Nayak to record his statement, but he did not respond.