Assam gets new hydro project in elephant area

NEW DELHI: A Union government-appointed committee has given the go-ahead for the diversion of 442 hectares of forest land for a 1500 MW closed-loop pumped storage project in Assam. The `7273.23-crore project shares its boundary with an elephant reserve in Karbi Anglong district and will result in the submergence of 352 hectares, impacting over 1,100 people in the region.

A closed-loop pumped storage project is a type of hydroelectric energy storage system where the upper and lower reservoirs are not directly connected to rivers or lakes. Water is recycled between these reservoirs, operating as ‘off-river’ or ‘water batteries’. The project is located in the villages of Lipgaon and Pankumar in Karbi Anglong and is being developed by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

The Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) noted that 484 hectares of land is required for the project: 441.90 hectares of forest land and 42.10 hectares of non-forest land. The approval for the diversion of 441.90 hectares of forest land is currently under assessment by the ministry.

Under the project, the lower dam will be 50 metres high and the upper dam 72 metres high, both located within elephant corridors. The project will generate excavation muck, solid waste from labour colonies, and construction waste. The committee noted that both the upper and lower reservoirs are located on a non-perennial stream, categorising the project as an open-loop system rather than a closed-loop pumped storage project.