Assam's Kaziranga National Park emerges as key refuge for fishing cats; study finds thriving population

GUWAHATI: Assam’s one-horned rhino fame Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has a thriving fishing cat population, a study has revealed.

During the park’s first scientific assessment of fishing cats (Prionailurus viverrinus), 57 unique individuals across over 450 sq km were identified, indicating a healthy, reproducing population widely distributed throughout the tiger reserve.

According to Kaziranga authorities, the study arrived at this number by largely relying on by-catch data, but this could be an undercount as the data is based on camera-trap grid size placed for tigers.

The study assessed camera-trap images available from past All India Tiger Estimation data with two main objectives: determining if fishing cats are rare or common in Kaziranga, and estimating the minimum individuals present.

“Thrilled to share that Kaziranga has recorded over 57 fishing cats—one of the highest ever in floodplain ecosystems! The enigmatic Meseka from Assamese folk tales symbolises our healthy ecosystems & natural heritage,” Assam’s environment, forest and climate change minister Chandra Mohan Patowary posted on X while releasing the promotional video.

The fishing cat, one of the few felids adapted for aquatic hunting, faces threats from habitat loss and hunting, with disappearances noted in Vietnam and Java. South Asia holds its global core population, tied to lowland river basin wetlands.

“Our findings position Kaziranga as a vital ‘Ark’ for this wetland specialist in the Brahmaputra floodplains,” said Dr Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.