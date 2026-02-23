Calcutta HC asks EKWA to demolish illegal constructions deploying Central forces if it wants

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Monday observed that illegal constructions come up on east Kolkata wetland should be demolished with deployment of Central forces if the situation needs so.
Expressing deep displeasure with the West Bengal government and Trinamool Congress-ruled Kolkata Municipal corporation (KMC) Justice Amrita Sinha of the HC on Monday observed that the illegal constructions that have come up on the ecologically fragile wetland in east Kolkata would be demolished after deployment of the Central forces.
A petition was filed in the HC alleging more than 500 illegal constructions have been constructed by filling up of wetland in the eastern part of the city.
Earlier, the case was heard several times in the court of Justice Sinha who expressing displeasure had directed state administration and East Kolkata Wetlands Authority (EKWA) to demolish the constructions.
But administrations allegedly didn’t implement the directives of justice Sinha. Today, the district magistrate (DM) of South 24 Parganas district submitted a status report in connection with the case to the HC.
Justice Sinha expressed displeasure after going through the DM’s report and said during hearing, “I don’t want to see the report. I want to see whether court’s directives have been implemented or not.”
The EKWA informed the court that no illegal construction is demolished because of locals’ agitations when the authority tried to disconnect electricity in the Chowbaga and several other areas before demolition drive was started as per the HC directive.
While reacting to the EKWA’s arguments for non-compliance with the HC order Justice Sinha made observations saying, “The state and Kolkata civic body are not taking any steps despite repeated directives. Central Government’s help would be taken if the court’s orders to demolish the illegal constructions are not complied with by the administration.”
Justice Sinha directed to make the Centre and Union Environment Ministry as parties of the case. The next hearing of the case will be held on 16 March.
According to the petitioner, private respondents and their associates forcibly occupied the government’s vested lands, which is the wetland.
It was alleged that without any permission from competent authorities they have filled up the wetland and erected multistoried buildings without any sanction. Further, they are bent upon filling up the remaining portions of the wetlands.