Calcutta HC asks EKWA to demolish illegal constructions deploying Central forces if it wants

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Monday observed that illegal constructions come up on east Kolkata wetland should be demolished with deployment of Central forces if the situation needs so.

Expressing deep displeasure with the West Bengal government and Trinamool Congress-ruled Kolkata Municipal corporation (KMC) Justice Amrita Sinha of the HC on Monday observed that the illegal constructions that have come up on the ecologically fragile wetland in east Kolkata would be demolished after deployment of the Central forces.

A petition was filed in the HC alleging more than 500 illegal constructions have been constructed by filling up of wetland in the eastern part of the city.

Earlier, the case was heard several times in the court of Justice Sinha who expressing displeasure had directed state administration and East Kolkata Wetlands Authority (EKWA) to demolish the constructions.

But administrations allegedly didn’t implement the directives of justice Sinha. Today, the district magistrate (DM) of South 24 Parganas district submitted a status report in connection with the case to the HC.

Justice Sinha expressed displeasure after going through the DM’s report and said during hearing, “I don’t want to see the report. I want to see whether court’s directives have been implemented or not.”