Canada PM Carney's India visit aims to reset ties, fast-track trade push

NEW DELHI: In a push to expand trade, energy and defence partnerships with key regional allies, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to India as part of a broader Indo-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan.

It is learnt that he will arrive in New Delhi on March 1 and is likely to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2.

The discussions are expected to focus on elevating and expanding the Canada–India relationship through ambitious new partnerships in trade, clean energy, technology and artificial intelligence, talent mobility, culture and defence cooperation. Ottawa described India as one of Canada’s strongest Indo-Pacific partners, underlining that deepening ties in the region is critical to Canada’s long-term security and prosperity.

“Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations,” a Canadian government release said.