Centre approves 2.88 lakh additional houses under PMAY-Urban 2.0; 13.61 lakh houses sanctioned so far

NEW DELHI: The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday sanctioned 2.88 lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

With the latest approval, total number of sanctioned houses under the scheme is now over 13.61 lakh, reflecting the Government’s continued commitment to ensure access to dignified and affordable housing for urban families belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and and Middle-Income Group (MIG).

The newly sanctioned houses have been approved in 16 states and union territories (UTs) including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The approval has been accorded to different verticals of PMAY-U 2.0; 1.66 lakh houses under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) category, 1.09 lakh units under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and 12,846 Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) houses.

Among the 2.88 lakh sanctioned houses, more than 1.60 lakh houses have been allotted to women, including widows, females who are separated or unmarried. Eight dwelling units are sanctioned for Transgenders.

Further, 22,581 houses have been allotted to senior citizens. While 35,525 houses have been sanctioned for Schedule Caste (SC) beneficiaries, 9,773 are for (Schedule Tribe) ST beneficiaries whereas 82,190 are for OBC beneficiaries.

“Overall, under the 13.61 lakh sanctioned houses under PMAY-U 2.0, 96 percent houses are in the name of female head of the household or in joint ownership in BLC and ISS verticals, reflecting the scheme’s focus on empowering women. Additionally, among the different underprivileged groups, 22 percent houses have been sanctioned for SC beneficiaries, 5 percent for ST beneficiaries and 73 percent for others,” said ministry officials.