Chhattisgarh Governor signals waning Maoist threat, outlines roadmap for a developed state

RAIPUR: Governor Ramen Deka on Monday told the Chhattisgarh Assembly that the state is witnessing a decisive turnaround in its decades-long fight against Maoist insurgency, with the “shadow of terror” giving way to a “new dawn of development”.

Addressing the Budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, coinciding with the silver jubilee year of the state’s formation, the Governor said sustained security operations and welfare-led governance had significantly weakened Maoist influence in core areas.

Highlighting the impact of the Niyad Nella Nar (Your Good Village) scheme, Deka said the initiative had helped rebuild trust in former Maoist strongholds by delivering 25 welfare schemes and 18 essential services at the doorstep through the convergence of 17 government departments, particularly benefiting tribal communities.

On the security front, the Governor said that over the past two years, 532 Maoists had been neutralised, 2,704 had surrendered and joined the mainstream, and 2,004 had been arrested. “The youths who were once misled are now trading weapons for the Constitution,” he said, referring to what he described as a more humane surrender and rehabilitation policy.