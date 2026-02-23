Five killed, 45 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow; driver detained

LUCKNOW: Five people were killed and 45 injured when a double-decker bus overturned near the toll on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and the bus driver has been detained, police said.

According to officials, 80-85 passengers were on board the bus, which was going from Ludhiana in Punjab to Motihari in Bihar, when the accident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lucknow, Nipun Agarwal, said after the information about the accident was received at Gosainganj police station, police and administration officials and ambulances rushed to the spot.

"In this accident, five people -- one man, one woman and three children -- died. Police have sent the injured persons to trauma centres at SGPGI and KGMU, where their condition is said to be stable," Agarwal said.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Birendra (30), Anjali (8) and Priyanshu (15).