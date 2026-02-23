Former BJP MP Jaunapuria faces row after denying blankets to Muslim women in Rajasthan

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria has courted controversy after a video surfaced allegedly showing him refusing to distribute blankets to Muslim women during a donation drive in Rajasthan.

The former MP took back blankets from the women, stating that "those who abuse Modi" did not have a right to receive them, Hindustan Times reported.

In a video that went viral on Sunday, Jaunapuria is purportedly heard saying, “Listen to me, those who abuse Prime Minister Modi have no right to take blankets. I can’t help it if you feel bad.”

One of the women, identified as Sukaran Khan, told Hindustan Times that the BJP leader reacted after learning their names. “He was distributing blankets to everyone. Suddenly, he asked his staff to note our names. When we told him our names, he became offended because we are Muslims and immediately took back our blankets,” she alleged.