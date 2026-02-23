HAL clarifies LCA Tejas ‘incident’ was minor ground issue, no crash reported

BENGALURU: Responding to reports suggesting a crash involving the LCA Tejas aircraft, HAL on Monday said the incident was limited to a minor technical issue on the ground and there was no airborne accident.

In a filing with the stock exchange, HAL said, "HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on the ground. LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth, and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution."

Earlier, on February 13, informing about the progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A programme, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that five engines are currently available; meanwhile, five aircraft are already flying.