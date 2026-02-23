Himachal rolls out IGMSSY scheme to combal malnutrition, improve maternal health

CHANDIGARH: To strengthen maternal health and combat malnutrition, Himachal Pradesh Government has announced the launch of Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of Rs. 207.11 crore.

The scheme seeks to provide high-quality protein, essential calories and vital micronutrients to children below six years of age, as well as to pregnant women and lactating mothers, aiming to benefit 2,99,488 eligible beneficiaries across the state.

The scheme aims to improve the nutritional status of children aged six months to six years, pregnant women and lactating mothers by ensuring enhanced supplementary nutrition with adequate calories, protein and essential micronutrients.

The initiative will focus on addressing inter-generational malnutrition, particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of life, through coordinated nutrition, health and care interventions. It also seeks to reduce child mortality and morbidity while improving overall nutritional outcomes.

Under the scheme, early identification, continuous monitoring and effective management of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, as well as low birth weight infants, will be ensured through strengthened referral and follow-up mechanisms.

Capacity-building initiatives will be undertaken for frontline workers to enhance their ability to tackle prevalent health challenges such as anemia, diarrhea and pneumonia.