India delays negotiators’ US visit amid tariff uncertainty

NEW DELHI: The scheduled visit of India’s trade negotiating team to the US this week has been postponed in the wake of the US Supreme Court striking down the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on various countries, said an official with the Ministry of Commerce.
The Indian delegation, led by Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Darpan Jain, was supposed to depart for Washington on Sunday and the three-day talks were to begin on Monday. After final negotiations, both sides were expected to conclude the text of the interim trade agreement.
According to the commerce ministry, the decision to reschedule the visit of the Indian team was taken by both sides after assessing the latest developments and their implications for the negotiations. “The next date of the visit to the US is yet to be decided,” said an official.
On Friday, in a major setback to US President Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs imposed by Trump on nations around the world were illegal and that the president had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.
Hours after the adverse verdict, Trump announced a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, including India, effective February 24 for 150 days. A day later, he increased the across-the-board tariff to 15%.
The US had imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India in August 2025. Later, an additional 25% duty was slapped for buying Russian crude oil, taking the total tariffs on India to 50%. Earlier this month, India and the US agreed on a framework to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington would cut down the reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18%. The additional 25% penal duty was also removed.
Under this plan, the US was to bring down tariff to 18% on Indian exports. However, in light of the Supreme Court verdict, there is a question mark on the effective rate. Trump’s remark that “nothing changes for India” added to the confusion.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had previously said that the interim trade agreement between India and the US was expected to be signed in March and implemented in April.
1. New date after evaluation
Sources said the visit has been put off to give both sides time to evaluate the latest developments and their implications. The meeting will be rescheduled at mutually convenient date
2. Confusion over rate
Trump’s remark that ‘nothing changes for India’ after the US Supreme Court verdict added to the confusion among Indian exporters about the effective tariff rate
3. ‘Negotiating blocs needed’
Countries affected by US tariffs should form ‘negotiating blocs’ instead of negotiating with Trump, said Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, suggesting ‘unionisation’ of those suffering from US tariffs