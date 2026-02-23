India delays negotiators’ US visit amid tariff uncertainty

NEW DELHI: The scheduled visit of India’s trade negotiating team to the US this week has been postponed in the wake of the US Supreme Court striking down the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on various countries, said an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

The Indian delegation, led by Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Darpan Jain, was supposed to depart for Washington on Sunday and the three-day talks were to begin on Monday. After final negotiations, both sides were expected to conclude the text of the interim trade agreement.

According to the commerce ministry, the decision to reschedule the visit of the Indian team was taken by both sides after assessing the latest developments and their implications for the negotiations. “The next date of the visit to the US is yet to be decided,” said an official.

On Friday, in a major setback to US President Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs imposed by Trump on nations around the world were illegal and that the president had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

Hours after the adverse verdict, Trump announced a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, including India, effective February 24 for 150 days. A day later, he increased the across-the-board tariff to 15%.