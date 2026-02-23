Indian Embassy issues advisory for nationals in Mexico after drug cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed

The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in the country, urging them to remain cautious and stay indoors following a surge in violence after Mexican Army killed a top drug cartel leader.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as 'El Mencho' and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed on Sunday during a military operation.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy warned citizens about ongoing security operations and disruptions across several regions.

"Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico. There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Â Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the embassy said.