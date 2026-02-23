Insider track | BJP’s Bengal ‘parivartan’ push

Ticket tangles for Cong in Kerala

As Congress prepares to release its first list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls, all is not quite well with the screening panel led by Madhusudan Mistry, with members Abhishek Dutt, Neeraj Dangi and Sayeed Naseer Hussain. Hussain, sources say, has largely stayed away from meetings. Some say it’s a potential conflict of interest given his organisational role, while others insist the Rajya Sabha MP prefers to keep a distance from the high-stakes contest. After the Bihar panel came under scrutiny for candidate selection and alleged irregularities, caution prevails. Viewing Kerala as a do-or-die battle after a decade out of power, Congress relies heavily on survey inputs overseen by strategist Sunil Kanugolu, privileging winnability over lobbying, despite some MPs expressing interest.